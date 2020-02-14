Heart Warming Forecast

A front will continue to slowly sag down the Florida Peninsula today eventually arriving late afternoon/evening into the overnight. There is a chance of seeing scattered showers this evening. The front is forecast to stall and remain over the Florida Straits through the weekend. This will increase the winds out of the Northeast and allow brief showers to roll through, but by no means a washout.
Temperatures will drop a couple of degrees, mainly due to extra clouds around. However, we will still remain above average for this time of year. Overnight lows will range in the low 70’s and highs in the low 80’s.
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7