Heading out

Streams of showers and a few storms were capping off our day on Wednesday. As we now head into the homestretch of the work week, the weather story will be relatively tame. We’re expecting moisture levels to come down. Rain chances will likely follow that trend. Also a sturdy breeze will continue to develop off the ocean. At times, gusts may even surge in the 20 to 30 mph range, but it won’t be that way for any sustained period. Along the Atlantic beaches, a moderate risk of rip currents will continue for the foreseeable future. This all will occur as high pressure builds back into Florida from the east.