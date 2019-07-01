Heading into the 4th of July

This week has the 4th of July on Thursday, which means many of you have an extra long weekend. It appears Mother Nature will play nice.

Tuesday promises to be a typical summer day with highs in the low 90s with some afternoon storms. Very average for rainy season.

A look ahead thru the next 7 days for temps

 

Average highs are between 89° and 90°. We should be a few degrees above that thru Thursday. If you’re going to the pool/beach, make sure to take plenty of lotion.

7 day Rain Trend

It looks pretty good as well. Average rain chances for the rain season are between 30%-40%. We will be there every day except on the 4th.

Enjoy and stay safe!

Trending