Hazy, Hot, Humid & Showers Return

Hazy, hot and humid conditions continue across South Florida. However, today a chance of showers returns today!

WE NEED RAIN- Scattered showers & a few storms can't be ruled out this afternoon. More numerous on Friday with a front nearby. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/lTTqyGIJyp — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) April 16, 2020

A weak front will move into South Florida today bringing deeper moisture for us to see scattered showers and a few storms developing in the afternoon with the daytime heat. The front stalls on Friday and we could numerous showers and storms with the highest chance. Spotty rain showers possible on Saturday, but much drier conditions expected on Sunday. Temperatures will remain above average.

Weak front will move through South FL today bringing chance for scattered showers & few storms this afternoon. Turns breezy tonight along the coast as front stalls. Showers possible. Scattered to numerous showers & storms Friday. Drier hot this weekend. pic.twitter.com/biOrSqYk9J — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) April 16, 2020

Stay safe, healthy and informed with 7 News!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7