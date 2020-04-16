Hazy, Hot, Humid & Showers Return

Hazy, hot and humid conditions continue across South Florida. However, today a chance of showers returns today!
A weak front will move into South Florida today bringing deeper moisture for us to see scattered showers and a few storms developing in the afternoon with the daytime heat. The front stalls on Friday and we could numerous showers and storms with the highest chance. Spotty rain showers possible on Saturday, but much drier conditions expected on Sunday. Temperatures will remain above average.
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7