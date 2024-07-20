Another plume of Saharan dust will make its way across South Florida this Saturday, limiting rain chances and leading to hazy skies and moderate air quality concerns.

In addition to the haze will be the heat and humidity. A Heat Advisory in play again this Saturday from 10AM through 6PM for feels-like temperatures up to 108F across Miami-Dade and Broward Counties.

It’s in effect a little longer for the Florida Keys and peak heat indices there could top 111F.

As mentioned, rain chances will be limited today with the occasional passing shower or storm. It’s a rather similar setup as the past few days with a southeast breeze limiting the afternoon showers and storms off to our north and west.

Rain chances do rise Sunday into Monday, however, as a tropical wave eventually passes across South Florida. Moisture levels increase during the day Sunday, so scattered showers and storms will become possible, especially inland Sunday afternoon.

Rain chances then peak Sunday night into Monday morning with a continuation of scattered activity expected if the moisture with this wave holds.

Relatively drier air along with a continuation of the hot weather will then return for the middle of next week.