It should remain hot, hazy and humid today with a persistent East to Southeast wind flow.

A few early spotty showers possible, but it is going to be mostly dry today as Saharan Dust lingers in the air.

The dust is set to depart throughout the day on Thursday slowly increase moisture levels. Therefore, look for early showers on Friday along the coast with best chance for showers and storms over interior locations.

Better rain chance expected this weekend with an uptick in moisture across moving in across the region from a disturbance. That moisture is going to get hung up across South Florida due to an area of high pressure in the Gulf and another off the mid-Atlantic states, so scattered showers and storms likely in the afternoons.

Meanwhile, excessive heat across the southern Plains and lower Mississippi Valley will expand into the Southeast U.S. by this weekend.

Record high temperatures possible each day.

Severe thunderstorms will impact the lower Great Lakes and Ohio Valley Wednesday.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7