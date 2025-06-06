Saharan dust has arrived and that will make for a hazy, hot and humid weekend ahead in South Florida.

What this dust will do is lead to low rain chances, hot temperatures and fewer clouds, although the sky will look more milky white than blue. It will also keep air quality levels at the moderate range for most locations.

For our Friday, expect more sunshine and high temperatures that will be hotter into the upper 80s to around 90F. Feels-like temperatures will hit the upper 90s to low 100s.

Temperatures will remain very similar throughout the weekend with the hottest of temperatures occurring inland.

Overall, the weekend will remain very nice with a mix of sun and clouds and below average rain chances for this time of the year. It won’t be completely dry but most pop-up showers and storms should remain north and west of the metro.

It’s not until mid next week when an upper level disturbance will swing through the eastern US, drawing in more moisture and leading to a higher risk for seeing times of scattered showers and storms.

We still could use some rainfall but recent rain over the past few weeks has ended the drought across much of the South Florida metro!