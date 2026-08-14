(WSVN) - The weekend is here and it’s set to be another hot and humid one across South Florida.

A Heat Advisory remains in effect until 7PM Friday for all of Miami-Dade and Broward.

If you thought it’s been a hot summer so far, you’d be right! Miami has had its second hottest summer to date (since June) and the 2nd most number of 90F+ days at 67 days, as of this Friday.

That count will very likely tack another 7 over the next 7 days in South Florida with highs in the mid 90s this weekend before it turns even hotter next week.

In the short term for the rest of our Friday into the overnight hours, a tropical wave will pass through, potentially sending in a passing shower or storm. The highest odds for seeing any rain will be across the Florida Keys and tonight.

By Saturday morning, dry air will return and other than a spotty shower, a very quiet weekend is ahead courtesy of some Saharan dust. This dust will lead to hazy skies all weekend long.

As previously mentioned, it will be hot but at least there will be a fairly nice, onshore breeze, making the heat a smidge more bearable.

By Tuesday of next week, that onshore breeze flips out of the west/northwest direction, resulting in even hotter temperatures. Highs will flirt with records most days next week, consistently topping out in the mid to upper 90s.

Besides the potential for late-day shower or storm, the pattern will remain quiet overall for August standards.

Tropical update

There remains two tropical waves being monitored by the National Hurricane Center in the central Atlantic Ocean but the odds of either developing continue to go down as they travel west.

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