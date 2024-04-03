Some more weather whiplash is ahead over the next few days across South Florida as record heat Wednesday gives way to showers along a front and then cooler, milder conditions behind it by this coming weekend.

Widespread highs near 90F are forecast across Miami-Dade and Broward Counties this Wednesday, which could tie to break records, especially at Fort Lauderdale.

At least there will be a breeze — a big breeze at that — to make for more comfortable conditions. A Wind Advisory is in effect from 11AM-7PM for mainland South Florida for wind gusts up to 35-40 mph.

Through the duration of today, it will likely be dry with hazy sunshine and some patchy, passing clouds.

That will change tonight into Thursday, however, as the front reaches the region. Expect times of rain and isolated thunderstorms during this period with the front moving through around sunrise Thursday.

On Thursday, it will be cloudy and milder with highs in the upper 70s and then clearing skies by sunset.

That will unleash a picture perfect stretch of weather just in time for the first weekend of April with lots of sunshine and slightly below average temperatures. Highs will hover near 80F into early next week while lows will be cooler into the 60s.

There is even the potential for many locations to reach the 50s Saturday morning, which would be later than usual!