Temperatures continue to climb as we went from slightly below average early week, average yesterday and now turn several degrees above average today.

It’s thanks to winds veering out of the south to southwest ahead of a weakening front this Thursday, which is a common setup for hot and humid days in South Florida.

This means highs will reach the upper 80s to around 90F this afternoon across Miami-Dade and Broward Counties. The Florida Keys will also be warm with highs generally in the mid 80s.

Conditions will likely remain dry throughout the day with winds peaking at their highest intensity, gusting up to 35 mph.

It’s not until tonight as the front arrives when scattered showers and additional clouds are forecast.

Behind this front will be clearing skies, giving way to sunshine and lower humidity on Friday. The cooling effects of this front will be delayed despite winds gaining a northerly component courtesy of the strong spring sunshine in place. Therefore, highs on Friday will still be above average in the mid 80s at our mainland locations.

That land breeze at night, however, will usher in milder and pleasant conditions this weekend with lows in the 60s. Highs this weekend will be seasonable and very comfortable in the low 80s paired with lots of sunshine.

This will make for yet another nice weekend. In fact, 4 out of the past 5 weekends have been dry and bright across South Florida!

High pressure — the culprit for this excellent weather — will remain in control both this weekend and much of next week, meaning the sunshine and dry conditions will remain a common theme of our weather pattern.