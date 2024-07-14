An even hotter day is ahead this Sunday with all of South Florida, including the Florida Keys, under a Heat Advisory from the late-morning through early evening hours today for dangerous feels-like temperatures up to 111F.

That heat will be paired with few cooling showers and storms. Activity will be more isolated versus yesterday, with the highest chances being this morning through midday. Overall, today will be generally dry besides a passing shower and with a mix of sun and clouds.

Now on Monday, rain chances will rise back up as a tropical wave skirts by to our south across the Caribbean Sea. This will steer in a bit more moisture for our Monday, leading to scattered showers and storms. With an onshore wind flow in place, rain chances will be highest across the area during the first half of the day.

Behind this wave will be another batch of drier air that flows in for the middle of this new week, keeping rain chances low at a 30-40% chance.

The occasional pocket of moisture will still get steered in from the Atlantic Ocean, however, so it won’t be completely dry during this time period.

Throughout this new week, high temperatures will hover in the low to mid 90s with feels-like temperatures in the triple digits.