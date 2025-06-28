Saharan dust has made a dramatic difference over the last 24-36 hours and it’s here to stay throughout this final weekend of June, leading to hazy, hot and humid conditions along with lower rain chances.

It won’t be completely dry for all of us in South Florida but there will be lots of dry time with the highest rain chances occurring inland and late in the day both Saturday and Sunday.

For our Saturday, expect a gradual increase in clouds with mostly sunny skies at first, eventually becoming mostly cloudy by sunset. Spotty showers can’t be ruled out during the day, otherwise a late-day shower or storm will be possible. Highs will reach the upper 80s to low 90s.

With the Saharan dust in place, air quality will remain reduced to moderate levels through Monday.

Then on Sunday, expect mostly cloudy and hazy skies, still with dry conditions much of the day. A few spotty showers will be possible before storms form inland in the afternoon, some of which could head toward the east coast by the evening hours.

By the early to middle part of next week, it will start to turn more unsettled as the next upper level low enters the picture. This will lead to higher rain chances in the 50-60% range along with more clouds than sunshine. Most of the Saharan dust will have departed by this time frame, aiding in this higher rain risk.