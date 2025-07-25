Believe it or not but the final weekend of July is just about here! Just like last weekend, it’s looking real nice — for summer standards — with sunshine and dry conditions. It will be hot but temperatures will not be extreme.

For our Friday, drier air will start to seep in as a thin layer of Saharan dust continues to sweep in. Besides some spotty showers, especially this morning, most areas will be dry with mostly sunny skies, which will be hazy.

As mentioned, with the dust in place, air quality will be reduced to moderate levels today.

As far as temperatures are concerned for Friday, highs will be in the low 90s and feels-like temperatures in the low to mid 100s.

Heading into the weekend, a heat dome will remain in control to our north, aiding in the hot and dry conditions. Heat indices won’t be as high on Saturday and Sunday, however, mainly in the low 100s. Still, it will be hot so make sure you stay hydrated!

That heat will continue to be paired with mostly sunny skies all weekend long.

Heading into next week, some minor changes will arise. Some pockets of moisture will flow in so occasional passing, spotty showers will be possible. Otherwise, it will turn hotter while lots of dry time remains.

Tropical update

A broad area of low pressure over the northern Gulf still has a low, 10% chance of developing before moving into Louisiana or Texas by this weekend with heavy rainfall.