South Florida over the weekend we had dry dusty air in place keeping our rain chances limited and steam going up. As the haze is moving out, a more typical pattern is getting established.

High pressure will be in control for most of the week with an East to Southeast wind flow. This will help drive in isolated coastal shower in the morning and then with the daytime heat, scattered showers and storms developing inland. Our breeze will keep them there. In fact, models are showing it will be wetter around the West coast of Florida.

By the end of the week, it could be slightly drier if another batch of Saharan dust arrives on time.

Typical rainy season chances will be in place through most of the week. Drier for the weekend? @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/PsHzDNwJVn — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 15, 2019

Today in the Tropics

The dry air and Saharan dust is keeping the Westward moving tropical waves from organizing. For now, all is quiet. Development not expected.

All is quiet in the Atlantic for now. No development expected. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/nBUE35ddI0 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 15, 2019

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7