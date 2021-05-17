Hazardous Seas Mid-Week

South Florida look for an overnight/morning shower on the breeze and afternoon inland sea breeze storm to develop each day this week. This is a typical pattern for this time of year. However, there could be some extra moisture moving into the Bahamas on Wednesday and models are showing additional showers around. Temperatures will be average with overnight night lows in the low to mid 70’s and highs in the mid to upper 80’s.

TURNING WINDY mid-week creating hazardous seas for swimmers & boaters. A passing shower or two possible through Tuesday, but we could tap into a little more moisture from the Atlantic on Wednesday. Otherwise, typical chances 30-40% rest of the week. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/Wi1LwbuFY7 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 17, 2021

Computer models were indicating at one point that high pressure would weaken mid-week and allow for deeper moisture to move in from the Caribbean, but now have backed off from that solution. In fact, high pressure will strengthen to keep the winds strong creating choppy to rough seas with marine hazards through Friday and deep moisture stays well to the South. Typical rain chances stick around through Saturday between a 30-40%.

TYPICAL RAIN CHANCE- Models have backed off on wetter pattern to close out the week. Strong high pressure should keep deep tropical South in the Caribbean. Typical chance of overnight/morning passing showers & afternoon inland sea breeze storms possible. pic.twitter.com/P0Pl0gpa2K — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 17, 2021

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

