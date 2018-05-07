Have Umbrellas Today

**** For those of you who suffer from respiratory issues or allergies, take the proper precautions. Smoke from brush fires in Collier County over the weekend have made it all the way to east coast. This is causing poor air quality.

Make sure to have your umbrellas on hand today because we have a good chance of seeing showers and scattered storms. The reason for the chance is due to an approaching cold front (not the cooling kind of front). Ahead of the cold front the air is unsettled and with early sunshine, it is the perfect fuel for an active weather day. Unfortunately rush hour will be busy with pockets of heavy downpours developing. If storms manage to fire up, look for frequent lightning as the primary concern. Conditions will wind down once we lose the daytime heat.

On Tuesday, we will leave a chance of isolated showers as drier air will gradually build in from the north. That drier air will definitely be felt on Wednesday with a 10% rain chance.

Have your rain gear! Weak front will leave us with a chance of showers & scattered storms today. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/VVlNPVrwgC — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 7, 2018

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7