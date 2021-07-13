Upper low (not tropical) moving Northward around Florida and a tropical wave moving through Cuba will be responsible for more rain today.
Main concerns:
Repeated rounds of heavy rainfall could lead to isolated street flooding today, especially across the East coast metro areas that have received a lot of rain yesterday.
Strong gusty winds possible with the showers and storms that form across all of South Florida today.
Conditions won’t be as wet Wednesday and more typical with Saharan dust around by Thursday. Therefore, look for morning sunshine with a passing shower on the breeze and afternoon inland sea breeze storms.
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
