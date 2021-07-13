Upper low (not tropical) moving Northward around Florida and a tropical wave moving through Cuba will be responsible for more rain today.

Main concerns:

Repeated rounds of heavy rainfall could lead to isolated street flooding today, especially across the East coast metro areas that have received a lot of rain yesterday.

RAIN FORECAST: Today alone we may be seeing anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of rain across South Florida, with locally higher amounts possible! #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/OV0p0Qth3k — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 13, 2021

Strong gusty winds possible with the showers and storms that form across all of South Florida today.

ISOLATED STRONG storms will be possible today with isolated strong wind gusts. Repeated rounds of storms with heavy rain at times may lead to isolated street flooding, especially in Miami-Dade where we already saw excessive rainfall yesterday. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/1kevWRhHtN — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 13, 2021

Conditions won’t be as wet Wednesday and more typical with Saharan dust around by Thursday. Therefore, look for morning sunshine with a passing shower on the breeze and afternoon inland sea breeze storms.

SOGGY, THEN SEASONAL: Don't forget your umbrella today! Widespread showers and storms will be possible as an upper-level low & tropical wave nearby increase our moisutre. Saharan dust arrives tomorrow, making way for typical summer storms into Wed. #flwx pic.twitter.com/uXHAElWgC4 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 13, 2021

