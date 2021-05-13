Have The Rain Gear On Hand

Plenty of moisture ahead of a weak front will combine with the daytime heat and merging sea breezes to support showers and storms developing this afternoon. Light winds will not help the situation as repeated rounds of heavy rain in a given location could produce areas of street flooding. Also, an isolated strong storm or two can’t be ruled out. Gusty winds and lightning could accompany the storms that form. Count a decent rain chance through Friday.

Front moves into the Florida Straits late Friday and an area of high pressure will build across the Southeast United States for the weekend. This will bring down rain chances slightly, but with increasing winds, a quick-moving showers is likely. Threat of rip currents will be high at area beaches with persistent East-Northeast winds setting up shop.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7

