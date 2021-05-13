Have The Rain Gear On Hand

Plenty of moisture ahead of a weak front will combine with the daytime heat and merging sea breezes to support showers and storms developing this afternoon. Light winds will not help the situation as repeated rounds of heavy rain in a given location could produce areas of street flooding. Also, an isolated strong storm or two can’t be ruled out. Gusty winds and lightning could accompany the storms that form. Count a decent rain chance through Friday.

ISOLATED STRONG STORM possible producing areas of street flooding, gusty winds between 45- 50 mph, dangerous lightning and waterspouts around local waters. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/nuWkiz4WO1 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 13, 2021

Front moves into the Florida Straits late Friday and an area of high pressure will build across the Southeast United States for the weekend. This will bring down rain chances slightly, but with increasing winds, a quick-moving showers is likely. Threat of rip currents will be high at area beaches with persistent East-Northeast winds setting up shop.

HEAVY RAIN & STORMS expected this afternoon. A front makes it into South Florida on Friday. There is plenty of moisture ahead of the front & with light winds, slow-moving downpours could cause street flooding, in spots. Rain chance goes down this weekend. pic.twitter.com/Ulm9MbMInf — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 13, 2021

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7