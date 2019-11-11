Thank you to those who have served, and continue to serve… Happy Veterans Day!

The forecast looks wonderful on this on this Veterans Day under mostly sunny skies and dry conditions. Temperatures will range in the low 80’s in the afternoon. The breeze will be lighter in the evening off the ocean.

Another cold front is set to arrive on Wednesday. This front will increase our cloud cover late in the day and a few showers will be possible. Most computer models insist on near-normal temperatures with a Fall-like feel, but keep the clouds around. A chance of showers will remain in the forecast until a weekend front clears everything out.

Cold air is staying well North, but at least fronts are getting a good push to move through South Florida.

Next front arrives some time on Wednesday. Clouds build in the evening with a chance of a few showers. Temperatures will be #Fall-like. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/n3nqmU6TCu — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 11, 2019

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7