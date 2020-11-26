Happy Thanksgiving South Florida

This forecast your will want to gobble up because it is just that nice! Look for plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures. Highs will range in the low 80’s and overnight lows in the upper 60’s to low 70’s. There could be a stray shower on the breeze, but it will be mainly dry. Enjoy!

HAPPY THANKSGIVING! Expect a nice & dry day today with lots of sun. A brief light coastal shower can't be completely ruled out. Otherwise, a beautiful holiday ahead! #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/KRySH2OJ6H — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 26, 2020

Computer models are in better agreement that a strong cold front will swing through South Florida on Monday. Showers and storms possible ahead and then it clears and cools down. Start dusting off the sweaters and jackets. Temperatures will be in the 50’s on Tuesday morning!

CHILLY CHANGE:. Monday, a strong cold front moves through with showers and possibly some storms. Then, temperatures will drop significantly through midweek, especially Wednesday when we could be waking up to the 50's! pic.twitter.com/o635rB0zCs — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 26, 2020

Have a wonderful holiday and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7