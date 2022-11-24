South Florida your Storm Station is grateful for YOU! Thank you for trusting us with all you need to know year round.

Conditions promise to be mostly sunny, warm and very humid on this Thanksgiving Day. However, if you have outdoor dinner plans with family and friends, it will be dry.

However, after midnight the potential for fog to form increases inland and by early morning spreading toward the Metro areas of Miami-Dade and Broward. Once the sun rises, it should burn off.

Heading early to stand in line and enjoy some holiday deals? It may be a little foggy, but at least it will be dry. Temperatures promise to rise into the upper 80’s in the afternoon.

No major changes expected through the weekend. By early next week, a weak cold front approaches, but long range models are only showing temperatures nearing average values and the humidity dropping slightly on Tuesday.

In the meantime, this slow-moving storm system will provide wind, periods of heavy rain and some snow across the southern Plains and lift northward toward the Great Lakes region this weekend.

Have a wonderful and safe holiday South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7