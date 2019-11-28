Happy Thanksgiving!

South Florida remains the envy around the nation. It is absolutely gorgeous outside on this Thanksgiving Thursday.

A reinforcing front is forecast to sweep through the area tonight to maintain our nice and quiet conditions. Another area of high pressure builds in and temperatures remain seasonable through the weekend. Look for lows in the mid to upper 60’s and highs in the low 80’s with a beach breeze. Risk of rip currents increases gradually at area beaches.

On Monday, computer models are showing a stronger front approaching. A few spotty showers possible ahead. Temperatures this time around could get knocked down into the low 50’s. Maybe even upper 40’s in some spots. Stay tuned!

Thankful for a nice weather day in South #Florida. Temperatures will remain seasonable through the weekend with a reinforcing front moving in tonight. Changes take place Monday as a stronger front arrives. Spotty showers possible. Colder early next week. pic.twitter.com/0r7EbIIPot — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 28, 2019

Have a wonderful holiday and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7