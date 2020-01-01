Happy New Year South Florida!

FIRST DAY OF 2020:

Temperatures are running a good 5 to 10 degrees cooler! Light jacket necessary. Also, reduced visibilities are being reported across portions of the metro areas this morning due to lingering firework smoke.

Drier and cooler conditions are expected today in the wake of yesterday’s cold front with high temperatures ranging in the upper 70’s. However, tonight’s low temperatures will run a couple of degrees warmer as winds gradually become Easterly.

Thursday – Friday:

High pressure will remain in control of our weather pattern sliding East into the Western Atlantic Ocean. It stays dry with a general warming trend as winds veer off the ocean. High temperatures forecast to range in the low 80’s and lows in the upper 60’s.

Winds turn out of the South ahead of a much stronger cold front late Friday.

Weekend:

Computer models are showing the jet stream dipping South Saturday into Sunday and that will allow a much stronger cold front to sweep through South Florida. The chance of showers will increase especially on Saturday.

Behind the cold front, high pressure builds back into the Southeast United States with Northerly winds supplying possibly the coldest air of the season. Morning lows on Sunday will be in the low to mid 50’s. High temperatures in the upper 60’s.

The cooler air seems to stick around through early next week.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7