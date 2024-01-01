Starting off with patchy areas of fog and smoke infused from the fireworks shows last night. Visibility has been poor especially around inland locations.

A chilly high pressure area remains in charge providing clear skies, light winds and helping temperatures go down into the 40’s and 50’s.

Today will feature bright sunshine like Sunday. However, mid to high level clouds are set to increase on Tuesday and Wednesday due to nearby fronts. They will be limited with moisture, so only an isolated shower possible with the second front on Thursday. Another one crosses through Sunday (maybe wetter?).

As far as temperatures are concerned, there will be some ups and downs, but not as significant as the cold air we are currently experiencing.

Have a wonderful New Year South Florida!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7