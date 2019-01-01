Happy New Year South Florida! High pressure is acting as a roadblock keeping weather systems away from us. Therefore, enjoy the mostly dry conditions along above average temperatures for the first week of 2019. By Saturday, high pressure weakens and a cold front approaches. This cold front is not very strong, but will produce a few showers ahead and bring down temperatures back to normal. Look forward to a cool-ish feel by Sunday and to start next week.

Meanwhile, other parts of the United States will be experiencing rough weather. A Winter storm is forecast to produce heavy snow across the Four Corners region into the Southern Rockies New Year’s Day. Also, below average temperatures will spread from the West coast into the Pains and Upper Midwest. As for the Southeast United States, the forecast remains wet into the Mid-Atlantic states with some areas reaching near freezing temperatures.

Happy New Year! Big mess continue to impact the NE. Lots of snow forecast for the Four Corners region into the Southern Rockies. Quiet & warm for South Florida! @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/tU4HMqX6eP — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) January 1, 2019

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7