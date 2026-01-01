Cold Air is greeting us to start 2026. For south Florida, it’s “Rare Air” as we were running warm for the season until now. For the time being, temperatures are roughly 15-degrees below average following a strong winter Cold Front. How Cold? On Wednesday morning, most of us woke to brisk and unusual lows in the 40’s. It was the coldest air for south Florida since last January!

Looking ahead, this cold wave will hold through Saturday morning. As we round out the week, you’ll see more of these clear nights and days with light winds. This quiet setup is the result High Pressure holding firmly across the region. Over time, the center of the High will slowly head away from the Gulf Waters and move directly over south Florida (Friday into Saturday). That’s important because its position will determine the end of cooling and the beginning of a warming trend. Temperatures will bounce back to average Saturday afternoon followed by warming that will accelerate into Sunday. Into the new week, look for pleasantly warm weather with isolated showers possible. The shower chance is due to a wind switch as well as the approach of a weak Florida Front expected to move south.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.