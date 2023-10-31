The forecast is not looking too frightful!

Winds have subsided and with moisture from a low near the Bahamas, as could see some of it wrapping around and making it into coastal communities, so a small chance of seeing a coastal shower will be possible. However, most of the activity should stay around our local waters.

A weak cold front crosses through Wednesday afternoon with some “slight” cooling, but we will take it even if it is a 5-degree drop. On Thursday, we will wake up in the upper 60’s to low 70’s with highs in the low 80’s.

Winds set to increase again throughout the day on Wednesday and the rest of the week will feature a gusty breeze (wind gusts 20-30 mph). In fact, a Gale Watch will go into effect for our offshore waters and run through Thursday.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7