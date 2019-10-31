Happy Halloween

Local Weather
If you are planning on trick-or-treating, there will be a few spooky clouds a possible passing shower. It will feel very muggy.
A cold front tries to move in our general direction and stalls keeping the cooler air to the North. Seasonal high temperature expected on Saturday. Extra showers likely and an isolated storm starts Friday.
Today in the Tropics
Subtropical Storm Rebekah is forecast to fall apart near the Azores tonight or Friday morning. No threat to land.
The National Hurricane Center is watching a disturbance moving West over the Central Atlantic. It only has a low chance to form over the next 5 days.
Have a wonderful Halloween South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7