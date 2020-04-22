HAPPY EARTH DAY South Florida! Today is a good reminder that we need to protect the world we live in. We have to reduce, reuse and recycle.

A short-lived change has South Florida feeling fine with temperatures running a good 5-10 degrees cooler. The humidity has dropped, so it is helping conditions feel comfortable. Temperatures will not be as hot.

A LITTLE COOLER- Temperatures are running 5-10 degrees cooler at this time in comparison to yesterday. In the upper 60's to low 70's. Lower humidity. Enjoy! @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/PX2TiEtqPE — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) April 22, 2020

The heat and humidity go up to close out the week ahead of another front. Chance of storms will be in the forecast Friday through the weekend.

BRIEF RELIEF- Temperatures will not be as hot today with lower humidity. By Friday, highs soar back into the 90's as a front approaches from the North. Chance of showers possible. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/J9H9AOeOOn — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) April 22, 2020

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7