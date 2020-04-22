HAPPY EARTH DAY South Florida! Today is a good reminder that we need to protect the world we live in. We have to reduce, reuse and recycle.
A short-lived change has South Florida feeling fine with temperatures running a good 5-10 degrees cooler. The humidity has dropped, so it is helping conditions feel comfortable. Temperatures will not be as hot.
The heat and humidity go up to close out the week ahead of another front. Chance of storms will be in the forecast Friday through the weekend.
Stay safe, healthy and informed with 7 News!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7