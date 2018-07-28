Happy Birthday, Miami!

It’s a birthday for the city of Miami (122 years young). On the occasion the sky was lighting up, not because of fireworks, but because of thunderstorms. Heavy rain pelted the Miami metro area on Saturday while the airport almost reached a record rain for the date. Officially, Miami picked up over 2 inches. Other places, including Weston, got closer to 3 inches based on rain reports. Heavy downpours remain in the forecast for the very same reasons, especially sticking around through the first half of the week. The unsettled set up is mainly due to tropical moisture that’s over us with nowhere to go. The deep moisture, in combination with inland moving sea breezes, will activate more stormy weather Sunday and Monday. Additionally, during the early portion of the week, we’ll monitor an upper low disturbance that’s expected to move to our south (over Cuba). If it jaunts slightly northward, storms may become more numerous with the potential for gusty winds and hail. Already this weekend we’ve seen a lot of lightning flaring up with storms. Be aware that flooding also remains a concern since we’ve had so much rain over the past week.