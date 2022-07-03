Happy birthday America!

Happy Sunday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone has been able to enjoy these picture perfect conditions that we have seen all weekend. We’ve been quite lucky as several factors have contributed to these nice conditions. For one, high pressure has been nearby and we saw dry air move into our area just a few days ago. That, together with a strong southeast breeze, have helped keep any heat-driven thunderstorms out towards the Gulf Coast each afternoon. And today was no different. While plenty of thunderstorms pushed through the rest of our state, the southeast coast of Florida remained mostly sunny and mainly dry.

But everyone is curious to know what the weather will be like for the big holiday on Monday. South Florida looks to remain lucky as far as our weather is concerned. The Fourth of July holiday is looking mainly dry with only a few spotty showers, if any, to start the day. That means fireworks are a go on Monday evening! But before the fireworks begin, if you will be spending any significant time outdoors be sure to stay hydrated as our feels-like temperatures will be in the 100s once again. And please remember to take breaks from the sun by going inside. Also worth mentioning is that due to the stronger Southeast breeze, the rip current risk across area beaches will once again remain high. So even experienced swimmers should use extra caution when going in the water.

Unfortunately, the nice weather will eventually come to an end. We will be keeping a close eye on tropical moisture that may reach South Florida as early as Tuesday. If this moisture holds together, we could be looking at much higher rain chances throughout the day on Tuesday and possibly even on Wednesday. The good news is that models are suggesting that following this moisture, some drier air will begin to move in as early as Thursday. This will help bring our rain chances back to normal. Scattered showers and afternoon thunderstorms will then return to the forecast by the end of the week and could linger into next weekend. In the meantime, let’s enjoy this nice weather we have!

Happy birthday America!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

