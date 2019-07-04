Happy 4th of July

A typical Summer day is underway with the return of an ocean breeze. We have already seen a few passing showers with a great deal of sunshine. By the afternoon, a stray storm or two will develop pushing well inland and march towards Southwest Florida. That means it will partly cloudy, mostly dry and humid tonight with temperatures in the upper 70’s to low 80’s.

*Keep in mind that it will be hot in the afternoon and drinking plenty of water is important to avoid heat exhaustion and dehydration.

TYPICAL SUMMER DAY- Stray storm possible around inland areas & SW Florida. Fireworks shows weather looking good with some clouds around. Temps. in the upper 70's. Lingering smoke overnight. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/Fjj2MqGaU6 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 4, 2019

As high pressure will be the dominant feature over the weekend, our winds out of the East will help draw in some tropical moisture located in the Atlantic Ocean. Therefore, we will see times of clouds and rain showers moving into South Florida in waves. It will definitely be more unsettled next week!

Temperatures will be near-average over the next 7 days as more moisture is forecast to move into South Florida.

Although temperatures will be near average over the next couple of days, they will feel like the 100's. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/CSYxCec9QL — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 4, 2019

Have a wonderful Independence Day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7