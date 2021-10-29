A Fall cold front has moved through Southeast Florida this morning and bring changes for Halloween weekend. Outside of a quick-moving shower, it is looking drier.
Temperatures will seem cool-ish in the morning, but will warm up comfortably into the low 80’s.
It will be a real treat in the evening for trick-or-treating or any outdoor activities. Temperatures will range in the mid to upper 70’s with low humidity and pleasant breeze.
Have a great weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7