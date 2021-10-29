A Fall cold front has moved through Southeast Florida this morning and bring changes for Halloween weekend. Outside of a quick-moving shower, it is looking drier.

ON THE RADAR- A few showers & isolated storms located over Southeast Florida ahead of a cold front moving off the East coast by mid morning. Drier air will filter in with rain chances going down and winds set to increase this afternoon. @wsvn #flwx pic.twitter.com/UnAOru63NG — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 29, 2021

Temperatures will seem cool-ish in the morning, but will warm up comfortably into the low 80’s.

HALLOWEEN SUNDAY- Nothing spooky about the forecast. It is looking fantastic. It may be coo-ish to start in the 60's, but with plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the low 80's. The evening will be clear for trick-or-treating. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/uVR62DXF1Y — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 29, 2021

It will be a real treat in the evening for trick-or-treating or any outdoor activities. Temperatures will range in the mid to upper 70’s with low humidity and pleasant breeze.

TRICK-OR-TREAT? The forecast calls for a pleasant night under mostly clear skies with temperatures in the upper 70's. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/fQwhL8G03t — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 29, 2021

Have a great weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7