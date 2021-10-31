Happy Halloween, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone has had a great start to the weekend. The end of October quickly arrived and the nice weather conditions in South Florida made it just in time before the month ended. This morning temperatures across south Florida were quite comfortable. Most of our area woke up with lower humidity and temperatures in the 60s and it looks like this nice weather will take us through the beginning of November.

Many may not know it (or possibly even realize it) but a secondary front came through South Florida during the day on Saturday. There was limited moisture with this front so there was not much rain associated with it. But we did see some clouds push through during the afternoon hours and many may have noticed the change in wind direction once the front did clear. So now that that front has cleared South Florida, today we can expect picture perfect conditions across our area. So if you will be heading out for any Halloween festivities today, it will be a green light for any outdoor activities and especially feeling quite nice if you happen to find yourself in a costume. Your Halloween in South Florida includes low humidity, below average temperatures in the mid to lower 80s this afternoon and, other than an isolated sprinkle, no rain in the forecast.

The nice conditions continue into the start of the work week. South Florida will continue to enjoy mainly dry days, below average temperatures and low humidity. As we round the corner towards the end of the work week, the wind direction will once again veer out of the east and that will help to bring in some more moisture across our area. So by the end of the week, shower chances will slowly increase once again as models are suggesting another front to possibly be in our vicinity for the start of next weekend. In the meantime, let’s enjoy these nice conditions as we close out the month of October.

Have a safe and fun Halloween!

Erika Delgado – Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.