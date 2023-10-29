Happy Sunday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a nice start to the weekend. The work week ended on a quiet note and after windy conditions with on and off showers across our area all week, South Florida finally saw nice conditions on Saturday. And while it was still gusty at times, sustained winds were not as strong as they had been all week long. This made it feel warm outside at times on Saturday. This morning we once again woke up to quiet conditions with a mix of sun and clouds and a building breeze. There could be some change in the horizon.

The weather pattern might be changing as we work our way into the work week. A little more in the way of moisture could be returning to the forecast, which means South Florida could expect a few more showers than what we experienced on Saturday. The day won’t be a washout but South Florida could notice a few more showers from time to time around lunch time. Winds will still remain breezy at times but wind speeds will not be as strong as we have been in previous days. If you’re looking for warmth then today will be your day as our afternoon high temperatures will once again reach into the mid to upper 80s. Conditions offshore are still not the greatest so be sure to use caution if heading out on the water today.

Also, worth mentioning, the beautiful full moon that you saw up in the sky on Saturday evening has been affecting tide levels across South Florida. King tides returned earlier this week and South Florida saw plenty of salt water flooding across some of our low-lying coastal areas. During times of high tide, saltwater flooding will still be a problem for some of those communities. And with a strong breeze off the water, it only makes conditions worse.

Looking ahead, South Florida will finally see a short break from the wind. As we approach Halloween, a weak front will be pushing through Florida. And while a few showers will be possible to start the work week, rain chances do not look too high on any given day this week. The front mentioned before should reach our area on Wednesday but it doesn’t look like we will get a significant temperature change with this one other than a few degrees ‘cooler’ than where our afternoon highs have been. However, we will notice wind speeds increasing once again behind the front. So windy to gusty conditions return starting Wednesday afternoon and will continue through the second half of the work week. And as we saw last week, this will quickly deteriorate our marine conditions across all South Florida waters.

Enjoy your last Sunday in October!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

