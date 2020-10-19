Gusty Showers & King Tides Continue

High pressure to the north near the mid-Atlantic states and a disturbance over the Caribbean is creating strong winds out off the ocean. Also, the wind is carrying through some gusty showers. As the disturbance moves slowly west, our rain chances will gradually go down. In the meantime, have the rain gear with you at all times.

King Tides coastal flood concerns continue through Tuesday. Dania beach reported ponding on the roadways from the extra high, high tides Monday morning.

Tropical Storm Epsilon Forms

Over the last several days we have been monitoring an area meandering over the Central Atlantic and today it formed into Tropical Depression #27. Late morning NHC upgraded system to Tropical Storm Epsilon.

Most models show that a slow motion to the West-Northwest or Northwest should begin on Tuesday. In fact, it is forecast to become a hurricane coming close to Bermuda and remaining no threat to the United States.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7