Gusty & Marlins Opening Day

High pressure and low pressure still remain close enough to keep the winds gusty along the coast. This is affecting Florida beaches with high surf leading to beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Surf heights forecast to range between 5-7 feet with all sorts of advisories in effect. Low pressure will move farther into the Western Atlantic Ocean on Friday allowing the winds to gradually relax. Outside of fast-moving showers, rain chances are low through the weekend.

Miami Marlins Opening Day is happening this afternoon and it will be mostly dry as you head over to Marlins Park. By the evening, isolated shower possible. Again fast-moving with temperatures on the mild side into the lower 70’s. Enjoy!

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7