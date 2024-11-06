Rafael forecast to be near major hurricane strength at landfall in Western Cuba.

On the forecast track, Rafael is expected move over western Cuba later today, and move into the Southeastern Gulf of Mexico tonight.

The Hurricane Warning for Grand Cayman was discontinued. Also, the Tropical Storm Watch was discontinued for the Cuban provinces of Camaguey and Las Tunas.

As Rafael impacts Western Cuba today, Tropical Storm-force wind gusts of 39+mph possible tonight for the middle to lower Florida Keys. Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect for the area.

As Rafael moves away well into the Gulf of Mexico winds will gradually subside and there will be drier air filtering into the region. This will likely be experienced to close out the week.

