Distant high pressure in the Western Atlantic and a disturbance located several hundred miles East of the Bahamas is helping to produce windy conditions along the coast.

The wind is helping to drag some moisture in from the ocean and that is why gusty downpours are in the forecast for today.

However, by the end of the week we could see added moisture moving in from the Caribbean to increase our rain chances back between a 50-60%, which is typical for this time of year. Look for scattered storms from Friday through the weekend.

Today in the Tropics: Watching Three Areas

Potential Storm #1 is forecast to strengthen into a Tropical Storm today. It is already bringing heavy rains, coastal flooding, and gusty winds to the coasts of Texas & northeastern Mexico. The rains will continue through Thursday. Models are showing 5 to 10 inches of rain with isolated amounts up to 15 inches.

Disturbance located East of the Bahamas has a low chance to form during the next 48 hours. Conditions are marginally favorable for growth as it moves towards the Southeast U.S.

Low pressure is likely to form in the Gulf of Mexico similar to where Potential Storm #1 is located over the weekend.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7