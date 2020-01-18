Gusty Conditions Today!

Good Saturday morning, South Florida!
Today, expect partly sunny skies and gusty conditions with gusts up to 30 mph. Average temperatures will prevail and an isolated shower can’t be ruled out completely, but it should remain dry.
Winds this morning were gusting near 30 mph across the majority of the area. Expect this to be the case throughout the day.
Here’s your day planner for today! Temperatures will be near average for this time of year.
Here’s your 7-day forecast! A strong cold front moves in on Monday, bringing us some rain for the holiday (MLK Day), and then a cooldown that will be felt on Tuesday and Wednesday morning.
Have a great day, South Florida!