Gusty Conditions Today!

Good Saturday morning, South Florida!

Good morning, South Florida! Today, expect partly sunny skies and gusty conditions with gusts up to 30 mph. Average temperatures will prevail and an isolated shower can't be ruled out completely, but it should remain dry. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/6HwDRJZQ6V — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) January 18, 2020

Winds this morning were gusting near 30 mph across the majority of the area. Expect this to be the case throughout the day.

Here the current wind gusts! Above 30 mph in Fort Lauderdale & Key West! #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/pIxbUDtuOr — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) January 18, 2020

Here's your day planner for today, South Florida! It will be gusty, so secure those outdoor items (lawn furniture & trash cans). #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/ri1zLZ1RGW — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) January 18, 2020

Here's your 7-day forecast! Some 50's, and possibly some upper 40's by midweek courtesy of a cold front. Get your sweaters ready, South Florida! #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/NhWjTyFgiN — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) January 18, 2020

Have a great day, South Florida!