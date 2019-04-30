Gusty Breeze= Quick Showers

High pressure is in control and keeping the air mostly dry. However, a few break away showers from tropical moisture lingering over the Bahamas will be possible. They will be quick-moving in nature due to a gusty onshore breeze. This is also keeping waters choppy to rough with a high rip current risk at area beaches.

Computer models are still calling for a better shower and storm chance Thursday and Friday. How much we get will depend on how close the tropical moisture from the Bahamas gets to South Florida before lifting away over the weekend.

It "could" be wetter Thursday into Friday with a chance of seeing showers and storms depending on how close tropical moisture in the Bahamas gets to South Florida. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/LLc8bSopW6 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) April 30, 2019

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7