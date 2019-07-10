Gulf states on Tropic Watch

A low pressure disturbance is currently over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico and it’s in the process of developing into a tropical system. The National Hurricane Center is giving it a “near 100 percent chance” of becoming a tropical depression or storm. The timing? It’s likely to happen over the next 24 hours while over the hot water across the northern Gulf. The system is expected to be classified with the name “Barry” as it moves westward throughout the rest of this week. Our in-house computer models are tracking the disturbance in the direction of Louisiana, although impacts will likely be widespread along coastal Alabama, Mississippi, as well as Louisiana (and possibly as far west as the Upper Texas coastline).

The official forecast cone indicates a slow-moving tropical system (soon to be known as Barry) meandering in the Gulf due to blocking high pressure. Forward progress to the west will remain limited over the next couple of days. As it spends more time over the water with little interference (favorable conditions) the system will grow stronger and may even become a hurricane prior to making landfall this weekend!

Here, in south Florida, we won’t have to tangle with the effects of the tropical system. Instead, we’re looking at mainly “seasonal” conditions: hot and humid with a few downpours. Lately, moisture levels have been more limited than earlier in the week. Still, there will be active sea breeze boundaries which could allow for isolated inland thunderstorms. As for temperatures, look for hot highs in the lower 90’s with only a small breeze. Winds will continue to arrive from the southeast bringing us a fair amount of steamy air.