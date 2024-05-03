Happy Friday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a great week despite those two soggy days we had to endure. The dry season in South Florida will soon be coming to an end and this week’s rain event is a sign that we are already beginning to transition into the rainy season. And while the official start to the rainy season isn’t until May 15, South Florida may occasionally get a taste of the rain from time to time. Luckily, we finally dried out as the moisture and disturbance responsible for the rain have exited the region. And this morning was no different. Streets were dry for most of us and skies were mostly clear of clouds. For the foreseeable future, South Florida will shift our focus from rain to enjoying the quiet weather.

Today we can expect mainly dry conditions as a strengthening area of high pressure continues to regain control of our weather pattern. This means that the high will protect Florida from any storm systems coming through and allow the storm track to remain well to the north of our area. The high, together with drier air in the mid and upper levels of atmosphere, will help close out the week on a mainly dry note. South Florida can expect more sunshine today compared to previous days and of course that will likely have a direct impact on our temperatures. While most of our metro areas reach the mid 80s this afternoon (which is typical), some of our inland locations may warm into the upper 80s. Good news is that we will continue to enjoy a nice breeze out of the east. This will at least help humidity levels remain at bay.

The all-important weekend is right around the corner and it’s a big one for South Florida as F1 Race weekend returns! It looks like we have lucked out once again as rain should mostly remain out of the forecast. An isolated sprinkle could be possible to start the weekend, but the forecast is calling for low rain chances and plenty of sunshine to continue. While a few showers are possible on Sunday once again, no significant rainfall can be expected on either of the two weekend days. Temperatures on both days will be reaching into the mid 80s with a fresh breeze in place, which at least should help make conditions a bit more tolerable for those from out of town who are not used to the heat.

Looking ahead into next week, it looks like the focus will turn to our temperatures. Low rain chances will continue each day with the exception of maybe passing spotty showers coming in on the breeze. While the work week begins with near average temperatures in the mid 80s, a strengthening area of high pressure in the mid levels of the atmosphere will allow for temperatures to continue to warm as the week goes on. That means some of us will easily reach the mid 80s by the middle of next week while many of us may experience temperatures in the low 90s by the end of the week! Between this week’s rain event and next week’s possible 90°, this is a sure sign that summer it’s just around the corner so let’s enjoy spring while we can!

Have a wonderful weekend!

Erika Delgado – Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

