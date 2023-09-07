South Florida we’ve been enjoying great weather with a pocket of less humid air. There is only a small chance of seeing a spotty shower at best with highs in the low 90’s.

Some changes happen over the weekend with a front moving into the Eastern U.S., humidity/moisture levels rising. Rain chances will go up to 40-50%, so scattered showers return. However, there will still be plenty of dry time.

Tracking Lee

Lee is the 4th hurricane of the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

It is forecast to pass North of the Northern Leeward Islands this weekend as a powerful hurricane. There is the possibility it will reach Cat 5 status on Sunday, but with storms this intense, the eyewall replacements cycles will have it fluctuating in strength.

Right now, it’s still too soon to tell what land areas will be directly impacted by Lee, but for sure Bermuda and U.S. East Coasts, especially the Northeast and Atlantic Canada should be on guard.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7