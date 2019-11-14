GRAY DAY IN SOUTH FLORIDA

A gray day pretty much sums up our weather today. The front that swung through on Wednesday morning lifted back north across our area as a warm front, bringing all of the moisture and humidity with it. That left limited sunshine, cloudy skies and rain (lots of it) throughout much of the day today.
And speaking of rain….because of the on and off rain across Broward County today, a record rainfall of 2.25″ was set in Fort Lauderdale today. This broke the old record of 1.41″ set back in 1986. Other areas like Lauderhill received 3″ of rain!
As if South Florida didn’t see enough rain today, it looks like this wet weather sticks around for one more day. As the ols frontal boundary lifts north, a low pressure system is forecast to develop over the Gulf of Mexico (along that same front), which will drag an even stronger cold front across South Florida late Friday/early Saturday. So Friday has the potential to be just as wet on Thursday. The only difference is that we could even see a few thunderstorms in the mix as well.
Once we get through the clouds, humidity & rain on Friday afternoon/evening, then the good stuff arrives (if “Fall” is your thing, that is). Clouds could linger overnight into Saturday morning before cooler and drier air begins to move in. So what kind of temperatures will we be dealing with? On Saturday, South Florida will be waking up to mid to low 60s while afternoon high temperatures remain in the upper 70s. Wind speeds also forecast to pick up.
After Saturday’s refreshing change, it looks like the air mass will continue to get cooler and drier for Sunday morning. We’re talking Sunday morning temperatures in the 50s across many South Florida spots. Plenty of sunshine on Sunday will help afternoon temperatures reach the upper 70s.