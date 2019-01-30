Gradually Warming Up

Temperatures were not as chilly this morning, but conditions still called for us to sport around a sweater or jacket. Another weak cold front has moved through, so it should keep some clouds and temperatures on the cool side through the afternoon. By Thursday, winds turn off the ocean we will introduce a chance of seeing showers. However, most of the models are suggesting that a minor disturbance may flare up in the Gulf of Mexico and move towards the Florida Peninsula riding along the southern branch of the jet stream Friday into Saturday. If the model guidance is right, we will see periods of rain return. Stay tuned!

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7