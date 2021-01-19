Gradually Warming Up

High pressure will remain in control of the weather through the rest of the work week, and keeping generally dry conditions in place. A light wind flow out of the Northeast will continue through the middle of the week, with temperatures near normal each day. Most of South Florida will have highs in the mid 70’s and morning lows in the upper 50’s inland to low 60’s elsewhere.

Most models are showing that there could be another front approaching on Sunday. Therefore, hoping for a few spotty showers early next week.

Cool start with a pleasant finish. Temperatures are in the 50's and 60's. By the afternoon, warming up into the low to mid 70's with plenty of sunshine and nice gentle breeze out of the Northeast. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/EGjQIclHaZ — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) January 19, 2021

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7