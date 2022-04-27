ASTRONOMY EVENT: Jupiter and Venus were above the beautiful crescent moon lighting up the sky this morning. By Saturday April 30th, they will appear like they are touching each other, but in reality they are far apart. This is called the Jupiter-Venus conjunction of 2022. It happens once a year, but this year they will appear significantly closer since August 2016.
South Florida today will be warmer with moisture levels slowly rising. Showers and storms possible mainly inland today with highs in the mid to upper 80’s.
By Thursday, front arrives and stalls nearby leaving us unsettled. Therefore, look for morning sunshine followed by afternoon showers and storms favoring the metro and coastal areas.
Front forecast to fall apart, but leave moisture behind for the weekend. Not a washout, but good rain chance mainly in the afternoon possible.
Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7