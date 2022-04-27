ASTRONOMY EVENT: Jupiter and Venus were above the beautiful crescent moon lighting up the sky this morning. By Saturday April 30th, they will appear like they are touching each other, but in reality they are far apart. This is called the Jupiter-Venus conjunction of 2022. It happens once a year, but this year they will appear significantly closer since August 2016.

Star gazers we have Venus to the North and Jupiter to the Northwest of the moon lighting up the sky. It is mostly clear, so get out and enjoy the beautiful view! @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/IrDUbLDW0o — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) April 27, 2022

The VENUS-JUPITER CONJUNCTION of 2022 is happening this weekend. It takes place once a year & they appear like they are touching each other. This year they will appear significantly closer & the last time that happened was August 2016. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/DcHbE09t4i — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) April 27, 2022

South Florida today will be warmer with moisture levels slowly rising. Showers and storms possible mainly inland today with highs in the mid to upper 80’s.

By Thursday, front arrives and stalls nearby leaving us unsettled. Therefore, look for morning sunshine followed by afternoon showers and storms favoring the metro and coastal areas.

Front forecast to fall apart, but leave moisture behind for the weekend. Not a washout, but good rain chance mainly in the afternoon possible.

Some high clouds move in from the Gulf of Mexico later today, so we will go from sun to storms forming well inland as the East and West coast breezes meet. Most areas will be dry. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/TinO66BblO — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) April 27, 2022

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7