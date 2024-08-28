South Florida today look for a mix of sun and clouds with some passing showers along an East wind. By the afternoon, a few storms could develop and push inland. However, a chance will remain in the forecast through tonight.

As we look ahead into the long weekend, high pressure forecast to weaken with winds shifting out of the Southeast. This in combination with an upper low near North Florida will help draw up moisture from the Caribbean. By Friday, the pattern becomes wetter with scattered storms likely through Labor Day.

Today in the Tropics: Watching 2 Areas

1. An area of low pressure could form in the Central Tropical Atlantic in a few days. Conditions appear favorable for some slow development of the system this weekend into early next week while it moves Westward to West- Northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

2. Low pressure located a few hundred miles Southeast of Bermuda is producing a small area of disorganized showers and storms. Dry air and strong upper-level winds are expected to limit additional development of this system during the next day or so as it moves North- Northeast.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7