High pressure continues to dominate our weather pattern providing for beautiful weather days. However, as we gradually transition into a Rainy Season type of pattern, you will notice (if you haven’t already) a few overnight/morning spotty showers on the breeze. This is followed by plentiful sunshine in the afternoon with the sea breeze generating a couple showers well inland because of a fresh breeze out of the East.

Most models maintain mostly dry conditions through most of the week with winds of change. This means that a more Southerly wind flow will be help temperatures gradually heat up.

By the middle to late part of the week, highs are going soar into the upper 80’s near the coasts with mid to even upper 90’s possible for inland areas… Yes you read that right. This is a reminder that a scorching South Florida Summer is just around the corner!

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7